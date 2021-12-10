MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
Gopher 5
02-12-13-20-34
(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Lucky For Life
23-29-35-36-39, Lucky Ball: 8
(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Northstar Cash
14-16-26-27-31
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $307 million