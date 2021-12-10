MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Gopher 5

02-12-13-20-34

(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Lucky For Life

23-29-35-36-39, Lucky Ball: 8

(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Northstar Cash

14-16-26-27-31

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million