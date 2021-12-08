MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

Gopher 5

02-04-05-18-45

(two, four, five, eighteen, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Lotto America

02-11-17-41-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(two, eleven, seventeen, forty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

05-20-24-40-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(five, twenty, twenty-four, forty, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Northstar Cash

10-17-20-28-29

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)