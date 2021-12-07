MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
Lucky For Life
24-31-41-43-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Northstar Cash
08-12-13-21-30
(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $291 million