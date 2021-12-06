MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Gopher 5

05-09-20-24-44

(five, nine, twenty, twenty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lucky For Life

01-08-11-26-39, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Northstar Cash

09-14-22-24-31

(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

03-21-38-50-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(three, twenty-one, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $280 million