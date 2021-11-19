MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Gopher 5

02-03-18-27-29

(two, three, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000

Lucky For Life

03-04-09-19-40, Lucky Ball: 11

(three, four, nine, nineteen, forty; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

05-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 5

(five, twenty-three, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

Northstar Cash

01-04-07-09-17

(one, four, seven, nine, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million