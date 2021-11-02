MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

Gopher 5

08-18-31-32-37

(eight, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Lucky For Life

04-27-28-29-47, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Northstar Cash

06-09-20-23-27

(six, nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Powerball

09-25-34-44-45, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million