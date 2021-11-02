MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
Gopher 5
08-18-31-32-37
(eight, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Lucky For Life
04-27-28-29-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
Northstar Cash
06-09-20-23-27
(six, nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Powerball
09-25-34-44-45, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million