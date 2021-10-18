MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Gopher 5

07-11-20-39-40

(seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Lucky For Life

09-17-18-25-47, Lucky Ball: 16

(nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Northstar Cash

01-08-10-13-14

(one, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

30-32-48-53-63, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million