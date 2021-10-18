MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)
Gopher 5
07-11-20-39-40
(seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Lucky For Life
09-17-18-25-47, Lucky Ball: 16
(nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Northstar Cash
01-08-10-13-14
(one, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
30-32-48-53-63, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million