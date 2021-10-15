MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
Gopher 5
14-18-29-42-46
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Lucky For Life
05-15-21-32-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(five, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
03-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
Northstar Cash
07-08-27-28-29
(seven, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million