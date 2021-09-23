MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-4-0

(three, four, zero)

Gopher 5

10-12-32-39-40

(ten, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000

Lotto America

03-16-35-37-41, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(three, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million

Lucky For Life

11-34-38-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Northstar Cash

08-09-10-11-30

(eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

20-40-47-55-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(twenty, forty, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million