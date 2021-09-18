MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

Lotto America

15-25-27-37-49, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Lucky For Life

04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6

(four, ten, twenty-six, thirty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Northstar Cash

04-06-16-24-30

(four, six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Powerball

05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million