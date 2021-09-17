MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
7-6-7
(seven, six, seven)
Gopher 5
09-17-33-35-38
(nine, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
Lucky For Life
08-12-35-36-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(eight, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
Northstar Cash
04-14-15-19-20
(four, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $457 million