MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

Gopher 5

09-17-33-35-38

(nine, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

Lucky For Life

08-12-35-36-45, Lucky Ball: 2

(eight, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Northstar Cash

04-14-15-19-20

(four, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $457 million