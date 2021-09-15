MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
Gopher 5
07-18-27-44-45
(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000
Lucky For Life
21-22-32-45-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
Northstar Cash
01-08-21-29-31
(one, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
Powerball
01-04-18-46-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(one, four, eighteen, forty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million