MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

Gopher 5

07-18-27-44-45

(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000

Lucky For Life

21-22-32-45-48, Lucky Ball: 14

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Northstar Cash

01-08-21-29-31

(one, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Powerball

01-04-18-46-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(one, four, eighteen, forty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million