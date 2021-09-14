MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
Lucky For Life
17-22-24-37-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
04-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirteen, nineteen, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
Northstar Cash
01-02-08-20-24
(one, two, eight, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $432 million