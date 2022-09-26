Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann is advising the party's candidates to refer to abortion as a "protected constitutional right" in the state before pivoting to crime, the economy and education, according to a memo shared by several Republicans.

The memo, sent to candidates on Friday, comes as the party in Minnesota and nationally is struggling to find the right message on abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. Democrats have spent the summer hammering Republicans on the issue, including spending millions of dollars on attack ads in the race for governor.

It also marks a shift in tone from the state party's platform adopted in May, which says the U.S. and Minnesota Constitutions should be amended to restore legal "protection to the lives of innocent human beings from conception to natural death."

"Here are the facts: Abortion up to the moment of birth is a protected constitutional right in Minnesota. The only two ways this can be changed are by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning existing law or by Minnesota voters passing a state referendum," Hann wrote in the memo. "Since abortion is not on the ballot, let's talk about the ongoing issues that affect Minnesotans every day: crime, inflation, the economy and education."

The party did not respond to requests for comment after past Minnesota GOP deputy chair Michael Brodkorb and Libertarian group Action 4 Liberty separately posted the memo.

"As we gear up for the final stretch of election season, the Democrats and the media will continue to try and bait you with questions about issues, most particularly abortion," Hann wrote in the memo, adding that the state party and "key stakeholders have developed and tested" the message.

Abortion access in Minnesota is protected under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez. In July, a Ramsey County judge struck down a handful of longstanding state abortion regulations further expanding access to the procedure in Minnesota.

Minnesota Republicans have tried to carefully calculate their stance on the issue in a post Roe world, attempting to balance the interests of steadfast anti-abortion activists in their party while staking out a position palatable to a broader set of voters in November.

Some have shifted their position or added emphasis to their support for abortion exceptions in cases of rape or incest. In the spring, Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen said in several interviews that he'd move to ban abortion if he was governor. By July, he had changed his position and promised not to move to ban abortion as governor.

In his first television ad released this month, Jensen holds his newborn grandbaby and tells viewers that abortion "is a protected constitutional right and no governor can change that. And I'm not running to do that."

Abortion is among the top three issues for voters in the governor's race, according to the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll, coming in close behind the economy and crime. The poll also found more than half of Minnesotans oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and think abortions should be legal in most or all cases.