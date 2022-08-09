Allianz Field will be the place to see players who will also be part of the World Cup in November.

The MLS All-Star Game format, pitting the top players from MLS against the best from Mexico's Liga MX, has turned into a showcase for top North American players and international standouts playing on this side of the globe. Here's a look at nine players to watch in Wednesday night's game at Allianz Field:

Liga MX All-Star team

FABIANMEZA Alexis Vega, Guadalajara (aka Chivas), forward The bronze medalist at 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Mexico has made his second MLS All-Star Game and first Skills Challenge. A Mexico national team member who likely will play in November's World Cup in Qatar. He's 24 and a pro since 2016 who also played with Club Deportivo Toluca.

Rafael Vadillo Uriel Antuna, Cruz Azul, forward Another Mexico national team member, he won a Gold Cup in 2019, Olympic bronze medal in 2020 and likely will make the World Cup team headed to Qatar. He played a season with L.A. Galaxy (2019) and played in the Netherlands with Groningen and with Chivas as well.

Rafael Vadillo Camilo Vargas, Atlas, goalkeeper It's his first MLS All-Star Game and he is Liga MX team captain as well. He won two awards for league's best goalkeeper and best player last season. A champion in Colombia with two separate teams, he has started since 2019 for Atlas, where he won championships in Liga MX's Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022 tournaments.

Sebastian Laureano Miranda Angel Mena, Leon, midfielder He was a three-time champion in Ecuador and a pro since 2007 who signed with Cruz Azul in 2017 and in 2019 joined Leon, where he became a scoring leader. He's playing in his second MLS All-Star Game and first in the skills challenge. He's likely to play with Ecuador in the World Cup.

MLS Team

Associated Press Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota United, midfielder He made last year's MLS All-Star team that played Mexico's best in Los Angeles but didn't play because of injury. There was no question he'd get another chance the second time, not with his coach Adrian Heath making 12 of the player picks. He's back the second time around — and at home in Allianz Field this team.

Associated Press Sebastian Driussi, Austin FC, forward Driussi earned his — and his team's — first All-Star appearance in Austin's second season, doing so for a team firmly in second place. The 26-year-old Argentinian is headed to Allianz Field leading MLS in scoring thus far with 16 goals and seven assists. He was named MLS Player of the Month in July for his five goals and three assists and Austin's 4-1-1 month.

Steph Chambers, Getty Images/TNS Chicharito, L.A. Galaxy, forward Heath used two of his coach's picks to choose Mexican superstar scorers now playing in Los Angeles to face their homeland league's best. Guadalajara-raised Chicharito reaches his second All-Star Game since he came to MLS in 2020. Fans have made him MLS captain in a Twitter vote during a nine-goal season that included a brace Saturday.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC, defender A U.S. men's national team member since 2017, he's aimed to play center-back in the World Cup come November. He's also a two-time Supporters' Shield winner who has been traded twice to expansion teams, to Los Angeles FC in 2018 and Nashville SC in 2020. He won consecutive MLS Defender of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021.