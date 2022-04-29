NEW YORK — MLB suspends LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons under its domestic violence and sexual assault policy.
Most Read
-
Rochester neighbors want woman to tear down her half-built dream home
-
Souhan: New Vikings leaders, same uninspiring choices on draft night
-
Hell in the water: Lake Minnetonka boater survives 'circle of death'
-
Candidate's labor during convention sparks debate over Minnesota's endorsement process
-
Ten fits for the Vikings (including a Gopher) on Day 2 of the draft