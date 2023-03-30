KANSAS CITY — The Twins open their 2023 season of promise today (3:10 p.m., BSN) against the Royals.

Pablo López, acquired from Miami during the offseason in return for American League batting champion Luis Arraez, starts for the Twins. Veteran righthander Zack Greinke will pitch for the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor, the Royals' starting center fielder last season, will be the Twins center fielder today, with Byron Buxton the designated hitter. Taylor came over in a January trade for two minor-league pitchers.

The Twins are without starting second baseman Jorge Polanco and first baseman Alex Kirilloff, who are on the injured list. The roster was officially set this morning when pitchers Josh Winder (shoulder) and Ronny Henriquez (elbow) went on the 15-day injured list, Polanco (knee), Kirilloff (wrist) and outfielder Gilberto Celestino (thumb) went on the 10-day injury list. Infielder Willi Castro, signed to a minor-league deal in the offseason, made the team and took the final spot on the 40-man roster.

This will be most fans' first look at the new MLB rules that should speed up games by about a half-hour.

Friday is an off-day, built in should today's game get rained out. There's little danger of that, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s expected.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Joey Gallo, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

ROYALS LINEUP

Bobby Witt, SS

MJ Melendez, RF

Salvador Perez, C

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Michael Massey, 2B

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Kyle Isbel, CF

Edward Olivares, LF