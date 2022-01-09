LOS ANGELES — Alyson Miura hit four of her career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points to help Southern California upset No. 4 Arizona 76-67 on Sunday.

Miura missed only one of her six 3-point shots and had a career-high six assists. Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points and Desiree Caldwell scored 12 for USC (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Bendu Yeaney made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 59-58 lead with 5:28 to play but Miura answered with back-to-back 3s in the next 62 seconds and USC led the rest of the way. Miura hit two more 3-pointers just 35 seconds apart to give the Trojans a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

"This is huge for us," Miura said, "so much confidence."

"When my team needs me, I'll knock (shots) down."

Cate Reese led Arizona with a season-high 29 points — one shy of her career best. Yeaney added 12 points, a career-high tying eight assists and two steals.

Jordan Sanders, USC's leading scorer this season at 11.9 points per game, did not play (knee) for the Trojans.

Arizona (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) had its four-game win streak against the Trojans snapped.

The Wildcats have been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for 41-straight weeks, the longest stretch in school history, and their No. 4 ranking is the highest regular-season ranking in program history.

Center Lauren Ware and point guard Shaina Pellington, who have 18 combined starts for Arizona this season, did not play.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans program and was closed to the general public in alignment with USC's decision to conduct the first week of Spring semester classes remotely. Only families and guests of team members were permitted to attend.

