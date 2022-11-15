Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rayquawndis Mitchell's 18 points helped UMKC defeat Calvary 113-54 on Monday night.

Mitchell was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Kangaroos (1-3). Tyler Andrews added 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 9 from distance), and they also had five rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Jonah Murr, who posted 16 points. Stephen Jones added 14 points and three steals for Calvary. In addition, Ryan Ulrichs had 11 points.

NEXT UP

UMKC visits Kansas State in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.