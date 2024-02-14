JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009.

Hosier is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. It is the second execution in the state scheduled for this year. Brian Dorsey is scheduled to be put to death April 9 for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006.

Hosier, 69, was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin. He had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in her Jefferson City apartment.

Hosier claimed in an appeal that his trial attorney was inadequate, and that the trial judge had a conflict of interest. The Missouri Supreme Court turned aside that appeal in 2019.

Messages were left Wednesday with Hosier's attorney.