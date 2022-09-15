JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi governor says a boil-water notice has been lifted in the state's capital city, after nearly 7 weeks.
Most Read
-
'We're the FBI': Lindell recounts having phone taken at Mankato Hardee's
-
Longtime State Fair general manager says he is paid $350,000
-
Study: Minnesota missing out on millions in tax revenue by not taxing THC products
-
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's 'worst' sextortion case
-
COVID confidential: Michael McDonald explains missing Doobie Brothers' State Fair gig in 2021