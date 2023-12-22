Minneapolis police are searching for two boys missing since Thursday who authorities say are "in possession" of a white SUV.

Isiah Davis, 10, and Samarion Wires, 9, were last seen on the 4400 block of Aldrich Ave. N. Police say the boys may be in a Toyota Highlander with the Minnesota license plate ETS-295.

Isiah is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has a short black afro with a bald spot on the left side of his head, police say. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and red, black and blue Nike shoes.

Samarion is also 5 feet tall, 75 pounds with brown hair and a streak of blonde in the front, according to police. He was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with yellow pants and white shoes.