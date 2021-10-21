MILWAUKEE — The body of a 3-year-old boy who went missing about the same time as his mother was discovered Thursday inside a Milwaukee dumpster, one week after his mother was found shot to death.

The youth, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger's body was found in the backyard of a Milwaukee home on Oct. 14. The man suspected in her slaying, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, killed himself last Sunday as police arrived at his residence.

Police and dozens of volunteers had searched parks, neighborhoods, fields and even rural areas in Dodge and Washington counties for Major. Authorities confirmed Wednesday they had taken people into custody who may have knowledge of what happened and narrowed down the search for Thursday, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"This is an ongoing investigation, this is something that is very fluid at this time," Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "My heart and my condolences go out to the family."

Police said the discovery Monday of a vehicle described as one Clark might be driving did give investigators a few new leads. Investigators found blood in the SUV, which they sent to the state Crime Lab.