Permit holders who book a behind-the-wheel test to complete their driver's license requirements but don't show up to their appointment will be charged a $20 fee starting Monday.

The penalty also will be assessed when a test-taker fails to cancel an appointment at least 24 hours in advance, the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) said.

The new rules come as DVS continues to see a high demand for the coveted appointments, yet more than 15% of those who booked appointments don't show up. Those unused slots could have been used by would-be-drivers, some who have to wait weeks to get in.

From January through August, 13,455 people failed to show for a scheduled road test, according to numbers supplied to the Star Tribune at the end of the summer. Another 1,879 drivers didn't show up in September, DVS said Thursday.

State law was amended during the past legislative session to allow for the fee, which will be collected when a person applies for their driver's license, DVS said.

The no-show fee applies to any missed skills test appointment scheduled on Monday or any time after.

"We hope we don't have to collect any fees. Our preference is to administer every test available," said Pong Xiong, director of the DVS. "There are thousands of customers who could take a test each month if they keep their scheduled appointment or cancel so another customer can make a road test appointment."

Permit holders will be notified about the "No-Show" fee when booking an appointment at drive.mn.gov. DVS also will send a reminder notice 3 business days before a scheduled appointment.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768