BANGOR, Maine — Jordan Minor recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 49-47 win over Maine on Tuesday.

Mikey Watkins hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left for the final score. Maine had two chances to tie or win thanks to the Warriors missing the front end of a 1-and-1 but the Black Bears missed two 3-point attempts.

Ziggy Reid had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Merrimack (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak.

LeChaun DuHart had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Adefolalrin Adetogun added 10 points. Vukasin Masic had six rebounds.

