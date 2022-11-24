Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Minneapolis has been identified as Alayhia Jean Steward, 23, of Minnetonka, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

Steward was the driver of a vehicle that struck a traffic pole about 2:25 a.m. Monday near the Minneapolis Convention Center, at S. 12th Street and 3rd Avenue.

According to police, Steward was dead at the scene. They said speed was a possible factor in the accident.

A female passenger in her 30s was taken by emergency responders to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, according to police.