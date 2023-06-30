Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka wants to bring the dog pound into the internet age.

Right now, per city ordinance, when stray dogs, cats and other animals get picked up by Minnetonka police or delivered to the city pound, police post paper notices in at least three public places, including on a bulletin board at City Hall.

If the City Council approves an ordinance proposed by Minnetonka police, notices about stray animals — including a picture, where and when the animal was found and how to claim it — would be posted on the city website. Animals impounded in animal cruelty cases won't be posted.

Council Member Brian Kirk pointed out that searches for lost dogs already take place on social media these days. Could found-dog notices be posted on city social media accounts, too?

Police Captain Jason Tait said he worried a constant feed of dog pictures would distract from other information Minnetonka Police post on social media.

"Do we want our police department Twitter account to become the lost dog account, or maybe save that account for more focused efforts?" Tait asked.

But he said city and police social media channels should periodically remind residents of the lost-dog page on the city website, should the ordinance pass. The council will take up the ordinance later this year.