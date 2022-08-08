The Gophers men's hockey team on Monday landed its third recruit since Aug. 1, when Minnetonka's Javon Moore announced on Instagram that he has committed to coach Bob Motzko's program.

Moore, a 6-2, 161-pound forward, had 17 goals and 20 assists in 27 games as a sophomore for the Skippers in 2021-22. The 16-year-old joins forward Beckett Hendrickson and defenseman John Whipple in committing to the Gophers. Hendrickson and Whipple are teammates with the U.S. National Team Development Program and were teammates on Minnetonka's Bantam AA team in 2019-20.

Last week, Moore participated in 40-man camp with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL and earlier was in camp with hopefuls for Team USA's Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad. He is a 2022 second-round draft pick of the Stampede.