Nevaeh, 17, is a talkative teen who likes to laugh and joke around. Nevaeh does a great job advocating for herself. She enjoys spending time with friends, playing basketball and going to the movies to see a drama or comedy film. She loves Mexican food and going out for coffee. She likes classical and oldies music and admires Tupac. Nevaeh's favorite subject in school is math.

Nevaeh is open to the type of family but would prefer an African American family. Nevaeh is open to a family that has other children and does not have a preference if they are older or younger. Nevaeh would do well in a home that is able to keep consistent rules and boundaries. She would like to live in the city vs. the country and would enjoy having a cat.

Following adoption, Nevaeh would need to maintain contact with her maternal grandmother and maternal aunts.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please email info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.