Arielle (Ari), 15, is a kind and caring teen with a great sense of humor.She can be somewhat quiet until she gets to know you. Ari enjoys basketball, football, dancing and arts and crafts. She also likes being around animals. Ari enjoys being active, both physically and in the community.She needs a family who will be accepting and committed.Following adoption, Ari would need to maintain contact with her birth family.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.