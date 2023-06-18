Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Darian, 14, is talkative, outgoing, helpful and funny. He enjoys spending time outside fishing, riding a dirt bike and four-wheeling. Darian likes to cook, play video games and play dodge ball. He would like to live in a rural community with a "country style" atmosphere.

Following adoption, Darian will need to maintain contact with his siblings and birth parents.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.