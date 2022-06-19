Cameron, 15, is a caring teen who is curious about his surroundings, loves to explore and keep busy. He enjoys spending time outdoors doing things like going to the park, swimming, biking, roller-skating and going for walks. He also likes shopping and watching TV. Cameron loves school and enjoys spending time with his classmates.

A family who can provide supervision, structure and a consistent routine would be a good match for Cameron. It would be best if there were not a lot of other children in the home.

