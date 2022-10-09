Brayden, 15, is polite, knowledgeable, curious and creative. He has a good sense of humor and can be helpful to others. Brayden enjoys non-sports video games such as Magic: The Gathering Arena and Yu-Gi-Oh!, sharing random facts, playing with drones, building Legos, doing origami, learning about science, putting puzzles together and being outside.

A family for Brayden would need to be patient, structured, organized and able to provide the structure and routine that he needs. Brayden says he would like to live in the Twin Cities metro area, but this is not a deal-breaker. Following adoption, Brayden will need to maintain contact with his sibling and other family members.

Only Minnesota families are being considered.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please email info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.