Amijah, 17, has a bubbly personality and a positive outlook on life. She has the determination to succeed and is a joy to be around. Amijah's kindness and sense of humor are among her standout qualities. She is very creative and likes to draw, dance and sing. She also enjoys watching TV and playing board games.

Amijah will need to maintain contact with siblings and other family members.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.



