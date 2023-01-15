Ambreyah (Amber), 17, is a vibrant, witty and eccentric teenager with a spunky and outgoing personality. She enjoys socializing with peers and adults and learning more about those around them. Amber's favorite hobbies are arts and crafts, fashion and participating in cosplay. She enjoys fishing, swimming, playing video games and watching TV. Amber has a huge heart for all types of animals, especially reptiles. Amber's favorite foods are sushi, Chinese food and popcorn.

Amber needs a family that can provide support as she approaches adulthood. A structured family that can provide realistic expectations would be best.

Following adoption, Ambreyah will need to maintain contact with their grandmother and siblings. Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please email info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.