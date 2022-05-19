Minnesota's unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in April, the lowest ever recorded.

That is three-tenths of a point lower than it was in March, when it was 2.5%, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

And that is more than a full percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which came in at 3.6% last month.

Reports on the state jobless rate go back to 1976.

Minnesota added 11,900 jobs last month, after adding 13,200 in March. It was the seventh straight month of job growth in the state.

"Our economy remains strong, job growth continues, and more people continue to return to work," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.

However, he added that racial disparities continue to show up in the otherwise strong job numbers with the Black unemployment rate still more than double that of white Minnesotans.

The state has now recovered about 79% of the 417,000 jobs it lost at the onset of the pandemic.

In April, job gains were led with financial activities, which added 4,700 jobs. That was followed by professional and business services with 3,900 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 2,700 jobs, manufacturing with 1,800 jobs and government with 1,300 jobs.

That was partially offset by a loss of 1,700 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,000 jobs in construction and 200 jobs in mining and logging.

The state's labor force participation rate rose from 68.1% to 68.3%.

And while Minnesota private sector wages continue to rise, up 2.2% last month, they are still not keeping up with inflation, which rose by 8.3% in April.