Kids drawn more to philosophers than pop-up books will be stimulated by "Brambletown," an animated special showcasing one of Minnesota's most celebrated bands.

The Okee Dokee Brothers, a Grammy-winning folk duo based in Minneapolis, specialize in music with a whimsical sound and thought-provoking lyrics; they never talk down to children.

Still, I have to wonder how youngsters will react to this 35-minute cartoon when it debuts locally at 6:30 a.m. Friday on TPT with a repeat airing the same day at 1 p.m. on PBS Kids.

At first, it looks like a pretty straightforward tale about a fox and badger returning home to see old friends But the Okees, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, are aiming for something deeper than a romp in the woods. The songs, which reminded me of Loudon Wainwright III, explore deep thoughts like the importance of moving on, even if it means abandoning past relationships.

This take on Thomas Wolfe's "Look, Homeward Angel" may be too heavy for youngsters, but maybe I'm underestimating the intelligence of kindergartners. I wouldn't be the first.

It does seem like lots of kids enjoy seeing the duo in concert. They'll get another chance when the Okees play live at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Riverview Theater in Minneapolis, shows that will also include a screening of "Brambletown."

Also this week

'Hillbilly Elegy'

This 2020 movie is getting a lot of attention these days, maybe more than when it was originally released. That's because it's based on a memoir by JD Vance, who was recently picked to be former President Donald Trump's running mate. Those checking it out for the first time will probably be disappointed. Director Ron Howard never captures the spirit or smarts of his working-class characters, even those played by Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Netflix

'Bob Newhart: Off the Record'

Newhart, who died July 18, was best known for sitcoms. But many of his fans had no knowledge of his prior work as a stand-up comic. Newhart did his best to fill them in through this 1992 special in which he performs several classic bits, like "Abe Lincoln vs. Madison Avenue," a routine he was still leaning on when he performed in Minneapolis five years ago. You can criticize Newhart for rarely coming up with new material but this one-hour trip down memory lane holds up remarkably well. Tubi, Freevee, Roku

'Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson'

These comedy pals will do their best to poke holes in the pomp and circumstance of the Summer Games with eight episodes dropping over the course of the next three weeks. Their comments should provide a relief from the high-pressure competition, but they'll be hard-pressed to provide as many laughs as Leslie Jones has at previous Olympics coverages. Look for more appearances from her in Paris. Friday, Peacock

'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!'

Fans of the animated version of "Harley Quinn" will be delighted by this spin-off that features one of DC's most sympathetic villains. This series has Kite Man and his girlfriend trying to run a bar, a premise that sends up "Cheers" as much as it does the DC franchise. Lance Reddick recorded his role as Lex Luthor before passing away in March 2023. Max