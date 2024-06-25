Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota's application system for e-bike rebates has its chain back on the gears and is ready to roll again.

The system crashed shortly after it went live earlier this month but will reopen at 11 a.m. next Tuesday, July 2, the state Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.

The rebates can cover 50% to 75% of the cost of the e-bike and qualifying accessories, depending on the applicant's income. Prices generally range up to $2,500 or more.

The state allocated $2 million each year in 2024 and 2025 for the program.

The application process this time around involves some adjustments. Here's what to know:

What's new

The program proved popular enough that the rebooted system is taking queues from sports teams when selling playoff tickets: Users may need to spend time in a virtual waiting room before accessing the application.

Once access is granted, users will have 15 minutes to complete and submit an application. The Department of Revenue has encouraged applicants to familiarize themselves with the process before applying.

Applicants will receive a response by July 9.

The department said the application window is expected to be brief because only 10,000 submissions will be accepted. About half of the applicants will receive a rebate.

You can sign up to receive an emailed application link

Using the Department of Revenue's website, you can sign up to have a link to the application emailed to you before July 2.

Waitlisted applicants may be approved in the fall

Denied applicants may be placed on a waiting list, and if the state program has money remaining after Oct. 1, rebates will be issued to those waitlisted.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be at least 15 years old; a resident of Minnesota in 2023 and 2024; and must not have been claimed as a dependent in the previous tax year.

For more information

Full details of the rebooted rebate application can be found here.

There, you'll also find more details, such as estimates on an applicant's potential rebate, information on qualifying e-bikes and accessories, and more on the program.