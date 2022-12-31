Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Jan. 2: Minnesota's five constitutional officers — Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha — take the oath of office to serve four-year terms at a ticketed ceremony in St. Paul. The ceremony will be followed by a public reception at the State Capitol.

Jan. 3: The 2023 legislative session convenes in St. Paul. Lawmakers also return to work in Washington.

Jan. 24: Walz is slated to release his biennial budget proposal, kicking off the budget-setting process. The governor must base his plan on the November state economic forecast.

Jan. 31: Year-end campaign finance reports are due to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. The reports will detail total spending for candidates, political parties and outside groups during the 2022 midterm election cycle.

February: The updated economic forecast is due. After its release, legislators will begin crafting two-year budget plans for the state.

March 14: Townships hold elections.

March 22: The 2023 legislative session is required to adjourn. If legislators haven't completed their work by this point, Walz can call them back into a special session.

June 23: Early voting by mail or in-person begins ahead of the primary election for many municipalities around the state.

Aug. 1: The filing period opens for candidates for city council seats in St. Paul and Minneapolis. The cities list all seats on their ballots and both use ranked choice voting, eliminating the need for a primary election.

Aug. 8: Primary election day in some municipalities.

Aug. 15: Filing deadline to run for office in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Sept. 22: Early voting by mail or in person begins for the November general election.

Nov. 7: Election Day in some municipalities.