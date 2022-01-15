Jan. 31: Minnesota lawmakers convene the 2022 legislative session.

Feb. 1: Precinct caucuses are held across the state, giving activists at the local level a chance to pick delegates to participate in endorsing conventions in May. They will also vote in straw polls to signal their preference in the race for governor.

Feb. 15: Deadline for state lawmakers to agree on a new set of congressional and legislative redistricting maps. A five-judge panel appointed by the Supreme Court is expected to release maps that day if legislators don't strike an agreement.

May 13-14: Minnesota Republican Party delegates hold their statewide convention in Rochester to endorse candidates for governor and other statewide offices.

May 17: Candidate filing period opens.

May 20-22: Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party delegates meet in Rochester for their statewide convention to throw their backing behind candidates in statewide races. Democrats currently hold all statewide offices and incumbents aren't expected to be challenged for the endorsement.

May 23: Last day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

May 31: Candidate filing period ends.

June 24: Early voting by mail or in person begins in the statewide primary election.

Aug. 9: Primary election day.

Sept. 23: Early voting by mail or in person begins in the statewide general election.

Nov. 8: Election Day.