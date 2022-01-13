Nine players with Minnesota ties were named to the 2022 Men's U.S. Olympic Team on Thursday, joining the nine players with Minnesota ties who were named to the U.S. Women's Olympic Team on Jan. 1. Here's a look at each group:

MEN

Player / Hometown / College team

Noah Cates / Stillwater / Minnesota Duluth

Brock Faber / Maple Grove / Gophers

Drew Helleson / Farmington / Boston College

Sam Hentges / New Brighton / St. Cloud State

Matthew Knies / Phoenix / Gophers

Ben Meyers / Delano / Gophers

Aaron Ness / Roseau / Gophers

Nick Perbix / Elk River / St. Cloud State

Nathan Smith / Hudson, Fla. / Minnesota State Mankato

WOMEN

Player / Hometown / College team

Hannah Brandt / Vadnais Heights / Gophers

Megan Bozek / Buffalo Grove, Ill. / Gophers

Dani Cameranesi / Plymouth / Gophers

Amanda Kessel / Madison, Wis. / Gophers

Abbey Murphy / Evergreen Park, Ill. / Gophers

Kelly Pannek / Plymouth / Gophers

Maddie Rooney / Andover / Minnesota Duluth

Lee Stecklein / Roseville / Gophers

Grace Zumwinkle / Excelsior / Gophers