Minnesotans to watch in the NCAA men's tournament

Calvin Wishart, senior, UC Santa Barbara (Delano)

The 6-2 guard spent his first two years at Georgia Southern, but averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists and shot 38% from three-point range this season.

Tre Holloman, freshman, Michigan State (Cretin-Derham Hall)

The state of Minnesota's No. 1 senior in the Class of 2022 has a reserve role for Tom Izzo, but he played at least 10 minutes 12 times this season.

Gabe Kalscheur, senior, Iowa State (DeLaSalle)

Former Gophers guard helped the Cyclones reach the Sweet 16 last season and earned All-Big 12 second-team honors this season, averaging 12.9 points.

Race Thompson, senior, Indiana (Armstrong)

Thompson joined with All-America Trayce Jackson-Davis to make for one of the Big Ten's top frontcourts. The 6-8 forward averages 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Dain Dainja, sophomore, Illinois (Park Center)

After transferring from Baylor, the 6-9, 270-pound Dainja gave the Illini an inside presence this season to replace Kofi Cockburn. He averages 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Others: Camden Heide, freshman, Purdue (Wayzata); Robert Jones, senior, Iowa State (Prior Lake); Eli King, freshman, Iowa State (Caledonia); Demarion Watson, freshman, Iowa State (Totino-Grace), D.J. Jefferson, freshman, Tennessee (Minnesota Prep Academy).