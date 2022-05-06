Sweat dripped down the face of Nick Hartman as he jogged along Victory Memorial Drive in Minneapolis Friday morning. It was only his second outdoor run of the season.

After four months of mostly gray skies and below normal temperatures, Minnesotans are busting out of their winter doldrums as the mercury in the metro touched 70 degrees on Friday for only the second time this year.

"It feels great; It's nice to have warm weather," said Hartman, of Minneapolis. "I've been using a treadmill to keep my fitness up. I think it will get a lot less use."

Several warm — even hot and "Florida-like weather" — days are ahead and the Twin Cities could flirt with record-setting heat with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday, said Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"Get out and enjoy it before it gets too warm," he said. "This is a good transition to summer."

With spring finally taking hold the last few days, playgrounds were filled with laughter of children, parents shed winter jackets as they watched along soccer field sidelines, restaurant patios occer fields

Michelle Furlong rose long before sunrise on Friday to be among the first at the Friends School Plant Sale at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

"The cold has been so hard. The sun feels wonderful," she said "I'm ready to get in the dirt."

Eager plant sale customers gardeners created traffic jams on Snelling Avenue, forcing officials to open gates to the fairgrounds at 4 a.m., five hours before the doors opened, said Pat Thompson, one of coordinators of the event, now in its 33rd year.

"I guess there was a pent up demand due to the late spring," she said.

The Twin Cities has recorded its only other 70-degree day this year on April 23 — two weeks later than the average based on weather records dating to 1873, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office.

On Friday, bicyclists, dogwalkers and parents pushing toddlers in strollers seemed to have a bounce in their step, smiling and waving as they passed each other on Victory Memorial Drive. Porcha Shadd, of Minneapolis, just lingered while soaking in the sun, thankful to have shed a jacket and don a tank top and shorts.

After enduring the pandemic and the long winter, "It's just nice to be outside," she said. "Gotta get out of the house."

But Up North, signs of winter were still evident. Lutsen is opening for skiing Saturday — the latest date on record — and many lakes remained ice covered just a week before the fishing opener. Nearly a foot of snow still covered the forest floor in the Crane Lake area in northeastern Minnesota. There was five inches of snow on the ground at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland northwest of Silver Bay, said Justin Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

"There are spots hanging onto that snow," he said. But it is going fast, he added.

While May can deliver bouts of cool weather, the warmth is likely here to stay, Dunleavy said. "The 30s and 40s are out the door for the year."