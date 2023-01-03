Tens of thousands have visited Rome's St. Peter's Basilica in the past few days to pay last respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before his funeral on Thursday.

In the Twin Cities, special memorial masses will honor Benedict, who died Dec. 31 at age 95.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has planned a Mass "for the repose of the soul" of Benedict at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Paul, led by Archbishop Bernard Hebda. It is open to all and will be livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page.

In Minneapolis, the Basilica of St. Mary is set to hold a requiem mass at noon on Thursday in the St. Joseph Chapel.

Especially beloved by conservative Catholics in the U.S. who oppose the agenda of his successor Pope Francis, Benedict was known as a defender of tradition. His papacy came as the Catholic church finally reckoned with clergy sexual abuse scandals and coverups, and in 2008 he was the first pope to meet with survivors.

The first pope in 600 years to retire, Benedict stepped down in 2013 after eight years, citing his failing physical and mental health.

Hebda was in Rome's Saint Peter's Square in 2005 when a count of the College of Cardinals' secret ballots showed that then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger would become the next pope, Benedict XVI.

"I recall his amazement that the cardinals gathered in conclave had chosen to elect a 'humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord,' " Hebda said in a statement. "I had already personally experienced his exceptional kindness and had long admired his world-class intellect but my love and respect for him grew as the world came to know him as a humble and selfless shepherd, with a unique gift for proclaiming the truth with love."

Benedict named Hebda to serve as a diocesan bishop in 2009.

"I will always be grateful for his magnanimity and example," Hebda said.

Before he became pope, German-born Benedict was an influential theologian, serving as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith under John Paul II.

"Few things in this world have given me greater delight than meditating on his writings," the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis' Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Williams said in a statement. "Surely, I was experiencing the joy of having found Christian truth so clearly and beautifully expressed in our modern world, and I know that I shared this joy with countless believers throughout the world."

The Rev. Daniel Griffith, basilica pastor and rector, said in a statement that Benedict's "service to the Catholic Church was not without error, which he personally acknowledged on numerous occasions. Specifically, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI acknowledged failures of Church leaders, including his own, in the protection of children and vulnerable adults and in holding abusing and enabling clergy to account for their harmful actions."

"Joseph Ratzinger's life was a Christian life — a life of faith, zeal, and generosity — a life poured out for others. May his good deeds go with him and may Mary, the Mother of God, generously intercede for him on his journey to the Lord," Griffith said.

For Frank Meuers, Minnesota chapter director of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, Benedict's passing brings many emotions to the surface, he said.

The pope emeritus took many "long overdue" steps for survivors, he said — from calling for the statute of limitations in church law to be waived, to meeting with survivors and setting a "zero tolerance" policy for abusers. Even so, abuse and coverups continued, and Benedict's seeming surprise about allegations that had long been open secrets rang false to Meuers and other survivors.

"Here in Minnesota we have numerous examples of failure of his policies, and the failure of 'Rome' to hold the people [accountable] that not only perpetrate abuse, but cover it up when known, as well," Meuers said.

"We are saddened that a great, holy man has left us here with so much work to be done. … Those of us left behind must carry on, fight through the rules they make and break, and try to bring about restorative justice in any way that we can."