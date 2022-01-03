MINNESOTANS ON TEAM USA

As of Monday, 17 athletes with Minnesota ties had been named to the U.S. roster.

MEN'S CURLING: John Shuster (Chisholm), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Chris Plys (Duluth)

WOMEN'S CURLING: Tabitha Peterson (Eagan), Tara Peterson (Eagan), Aileen Geving (Duluth)

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING: Plys

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Megan Bozek (Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Abbey Murphy (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior/Gophers)

BIATHLON: Jake Brown (St. Paul), Paul Schommer (College of St. Scholastica)

In addition, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins (Afton) has met the criteria to make the team, though the roster will not be announced until mid-January.