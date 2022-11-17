Thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools on Thursday were making their pitches for money during the state's 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

As of late Thursday morning, more than $17 million had poured into the collective online fundraiser, known as Minnesota's giving holiday — the largest effort of its kind in the country.

While Give to the Max Day is pegged as a 24-hour fundraiser, donations tallied at the end of the day on Thursday will include all money raised since Nov. 1, when the early giving period began.

Donations so far were trending above 2019's numbers but below last year's record-breaking $34 million to nonprofits and schools — reflecting some national trends in giving. Donations in each of the last six years have topped the previous year's giving.

"The height of charitable giving that we found in 2021 is likely the ceiling that we may be coming down from this year," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, which runs Give to the Max Day. "That's also up to donors ... we're hoping folks will maybe try to make Minnesota the exception to the national rule."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to Minnesota nonprofits surged amid unprecedented generosity. But donors this year may be struggling financially amid global high inflation, while others likely are returning to pre-pandemic spending on travel and dining out, shifting their dollars away from philanthropy.

The decline in donations comes while many nonprofits are facing rising expenses. In a new report by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, more than 70% of nonprofits surveyed said they've seen an increase in demand for their services, or expect to see it. The rising demand for services, along with the crimping of nonprofit budgets by inflation, means that more than 80% of the organizations are bracing for higher expenses.

Many nonprofits are reporting that government and foundation grants have dropped back to pre-pandemic levels after a spike in aid. That's leaving more of them financially crunched; while half the nonprofits surveyed ended 2021 with a surplus, most expect to end this year with a deficit.

In Minneapolis, Huge Improv Theater is holding its annual "Improvathon" today, performing 28 continuous hours of improv to fundraise for the Uptown theater's move to a larger location off Lyndale Avenue next fall. As with many nonprofits that participate in Give to the Max Day, it's the theater's only major annual fundraising event.

"We don't want to be constantly pestering people for money," said Sean Dillon, Huge Improv's managing director. "It's really nice we can concentrate it in one time."

Huge Theater relies on Give to the Max Day to bring in about half the donations it receives all year long. While federal aid has helped the theater rebound from COVID revenue losses, Dillon said financial help is still needed, citing the number of theaters and arts organizations nearby that have closed.

"Theaters have been really hard hit the last few years," Dillon said. "If folks want arts organizations to be part of a vibrant community, they need continued support."

A growing number of companies provide incentives to employees to give money during Give to the Max Day, much like longstanding workplace giving campaigns. In St. Paul, the Bush Foundation gave $100 to each of its 33 employees to give to a cause or charity of their choice. Bush also provides $100,000 to GiveMN for prize grants to organizations to incentivize donations on Give to the Max Day.

Clockwork, a Minneapolis digital/technology company, has provided its 50 employees $100 to donate on the giving holiday for the past five years, and will match employees' donations if they give more money up to $100.

"Our employees love it," CEO Nancy Lyons said. "It becomes a sort of kickoff to the end-of-the-year energy. It's a really easy way to encourage philanthropy and infuse a culture with that spirit of giving."