Jo Ling Kent, who grew up in Minnetonka, has snagged a key role at CBS News.

She'll serve as senior business and technology correspondent for the network starting later this summer. She previously worked at NBC News.

"Jo Ling has reported on artificial intelligence's impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain," CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani said in a statement. "She's also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon's warehouses and Facebook's impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team."

Kent was born in San Francisco, but was mostly raised in the Twin Cities area, where she attended Hopkins High School.

While at NBC, she returned to Minnesota to cover the 2018 Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium for the "Today" show.

"I'm obsessed with Pizzeria Lola, especially in the winter," she told the Star Tribune at the time. "I love going with my family and squeezing everyone into the photo booth in the back."