For a moment, it looked like another Minnesotan had been booted off "Survivor."

At the end of Wednesday's episode, Frannie Marin, a University of Minnesota graduate who grew up in St. Paul, received six votes at the tribal council, enough to send her packing. But in a pre-planned alliance, competitor Danny Massa used a hidden immunity idol to protect her; the votes didn't count. Instead, former NFL player Brandon Cottom became the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the 44th season.

Marin was vulnerable, especially after her strongest ally, Matt Blankinship, was eliminated last week.

"With Matt out, I feel marooned with nothing all over again," Marin said in Wednesday's episode. "Matt felt like home to me here."

The season started with three Minnesotans, but Sarah Wade, who hails from Rochester, got axed early.

In addition to Marin, the cast still includes Carolyn Wiger, who lives in Hugo. She is the daughter of Chuck Wiger, who served in the Minnesota Senate for more than two decades.

"Survivor" airs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on WCCO, Ch. 4.