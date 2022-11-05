It's been awhile since Minnesotans could see actual dolphins in their land-locked home state, but the public will soon get a chance at the Minnesota Zoo.

The Apple Valley-based zoo announced on Friday that it is now host to seven bottlenose dolphins while the mammals' host zoo, the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, renovates.

The dolphins were transported to Minnesota on Nov. 2, and have been acclimating to their new environment since. But five of the dolphins have been here before.

Spree the dolphin was born in the Minnesota Zoo in 2002. Allie came to the zoo in 2008, and Tapeko, Noelani, and Allison spent time here in 2009 while Brookfield made upgrades.

The Minnesota Zoo had its own permanent dolphin exhibit for many years until it closed in 2012.

"The Minnesota Zoo has a long history of partnering with sister institutions in the fields of animal care, health, and conservation," Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a press release. "By temporarily providing housing to Brookfield's dolphins, as we similarly did in 2009, we are assisting our colleagues in Illinois as they make habitat improvements, while also helping connect Minnesotans to this incredible species and the importance of ocean conservation."

The dolphins will remain in Minnesota until the Brookfield Zoo finishes renovations. Seven animal care specialists from Brookfield will stay to care for the animals with help from Minnesota Zoo staff.

Zoo officials said they will announce via social media when the public can meet the dolphins. They will be housed in the Discovery Bay and will share pool access with Ola, a 27-year-old Hawaiian monk seal who's among the most endangered species in the world.