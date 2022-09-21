The Gophers wrestling program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, which will include 15 duals meets, including six at Maturi Pavilion.

The season will start with the Bison Open in Fargo on Nov. 12. The Gophers will then host Binghamton on Nov. 20.

The Big Ten home schedule opens with Michigan State on Jan. 15, followed by home duals against Purdue (Jan. 22), Illinois (Jan. 28), and Iowa (Feb. 3).

'56 U pitching star dies

Rod Oistad, a member of the Gophers baseball team which won the 1956 NCAA championship, died Friday at age 89.

Oistad lived in Fertile, Minn., after growing up in Halsted, Minn., and was a two-year letterwinner for the Gophers.

At the 1956 College World Series in Omaha, Oistad threw a six-hitter and struck out 13 for the Gophers in an 8-3 victory over Bradley in the semifinals. He was 7-1 that season.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.